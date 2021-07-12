Baby Faces
Former Collins veterans home nurse sentenced for fraud

Brittany Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July...
Brittany Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July 2019.(State Auditor Shad White)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A former nurse at the State Veterans Home in Collins who was indicted for embezzlement in 2019 was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to fraud.

Covington County Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey sentenced Brittany Ransom to five years of probation and ordered her to repay over $13,000 to taxpayers and court costs and fees, according to the State Auditor’s office.

Ransom was arrested by special agents from State Auditor Shad White’s office in July 2019 after she was indicted for submitting fraudulent timesheets and claiming over 400 hours in false overtime.

Former state auditor and current Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board Executive Director Stacey Pickering notified White’s office after employees reported Ransom for bragging about receiving a large paycheck, according to White.

“Unfortunately, funds and resources intended for the care of our Veterans were misused,” Pickering said in a news release. “We appreciate the State Auditor and his team for stepping in and holding the individual accountable who broke that trust.”

White’s office issued Ransom a $15,505 demand letter upon her arrest.

“As the grandson of two veterans, I’m proud my office could help hold this individual accountable for her actions,” White said in a news release. “My office will continue to make sure money meant for Veterans goes where it should.”

The case was prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Chris Hennis.

You can report fraud to the auditor’s office online at osa.ms.gov or call 1-(800)-321-1275.

'It was kinda crazy in there': Five arrested in Buffalo Wild Wings brawl in Flowood
Mayor: Jackson's 911 problem linked to 3rd party
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (7-12-21)
