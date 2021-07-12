First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern continues early week

MONDAY: A band of showers and storms will kick off the day with a bang, post-weekend. Expect heavy bouts of rain and storms track across the area through the morning commute. Overall, the storms will tend to fade through the morning hours. We’ll have a lull in the activity with another uptick in scattered downpours through the afternoon and early evening hours. Expect highs in the 80s to near 90. Storms will fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.

Elevated chances for storms this morning will tend to fade through mid-morning; more scattered activity will flare up with the daytime heating. A few storms could lead to localized flooding concerns today. Highs will top out 80s to near 90. #mswx pic.twitter.com/j35t0r9E42 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) July 12, 2021

TUESDAY: On the western edge of a developing upper ridge – we’ll still expect a flow off the Gulf of Mexico that will yield chances for showers and storms at times through the day. Outside of that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 90.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A burgeoning upper ridge will expand westward over the region through mid-week, helping to settle the overall pattern down a bit with lowered chances for showers and storms, but clicking up the heat and humidity through mid-late week. Rain chances will be around 30-40% each day with highs in the lower to middle 90s; lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

