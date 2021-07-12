Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern continues early week

Unsettled Pattern Continues To Yield Pockets of Heavy Rain Early Week
Unsettled Pattern Continues To Yield Pockets of Heavy Rain Early Week(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: A band of showers and storms will kick off the day with a bang, post-weekend. Expect heavy bouts of rain and storms track across the area through the morning commute. Overall, the storms will tend to fade through the morning hours. We’ll have a lull in the activity with another uptick in scattered downpours through the afternoon and early evening hours. Expect highs in the 80s to near 90. Storms will fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.

TUESDAY: On the western edge of a developing upper ridge – we’ll still expect a flow off the Gulf of Mexico that will yield chances for showers and storms at times through the day. Outside of that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 90.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A burgeoning upper ridge will expand westward over the region through mid-week, helping to settle the overall pattern down a bit with lowered chances for showers and storms, but clicking up the heat and humidity through mid-late week. Rain chances will be around 30-40% each day with highs in the lower to middle 90s; lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a strong armed robbery of a Business that occurred around...
JPD investigating armed robbery of business
18-year-old shot multiple times on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Eighteenth annual Jackson Black Rodeo returns after being canceled last year due to pandemic
Eighteenth annual Jackson Black Rodeo returns after being canceled last year due to pandemic
Dezmon Clinton
15-year-old, in jail for murder, also charged with deadly carjacking

Latest News

More rain and storms are expected on Monday
First Alert Forecast:
Showers likely throughout the day
First Alert Forecast: periods of rain and storms expected throughout today
Showers and storms likely through today.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Showers and Storms Likely on Sunday
First Alert Forecast: periods of rain & storms expected for Sunday