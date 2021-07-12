Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘Delta surge in action’: Dobbs encourages Mississippians to get fully vaccinated

(Pexels)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rise of delta variant cases and outbreaks, combined with the low immunization rate, has health officials encouraging Mississippians who are not fully vaccinated to return for their second dose.

As of July 9, Mississippi State Health Department reports that 996,508 people are fully vaccinated, but 1,113,541 people have received only one vaccine dose.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said, “Delta surge in action! If you got 1 shot of Moderna or Pfizer - PLEASE get second shot!”

If you contract COVID-19 before getting your second dose, Dobbs said to ask your doctor about monoclonal antibody therapy, a treatment shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk.

Dobbs then went on to issue a challenge to everyone in the Magnolia State to do two things.

“If you have questions or concerns, please talk to your physician or provider. If you have been vaccinated, let your friends know,” Dobbs said.

The state health officer said that 90% of all deaths and 95% of all cases and hospitalizations are in unvaccinated individuals.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a strong armed robbery of a Business that occurred around...
Suspect arrested in High St. armed robbery
18-year-old shot multiple times on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Eighteenth annual Jackson Black Rodeo returns after being canceled last year due to pandemic
Eighteenth annual Jackson Black Rodeo returns after being canceled last year due to pandemic
Dezmon Clinton
15-year-old, in jail for murder, also charged with deadly carjacking

Latest News

Pfizer thinks a booster for its COVID-19 vaccine might be necessary, something they're set to...
COVID-19: Will we need vaccine boosters?
Health department officials encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated, to do so.
Memphis doctor seeing more vaccinated people admitted into hospitals
Linda Busby, 74, receives a vaccination card after receiving a shot of the Johnson & Johnson...
Miss. health officials recommend everyone 65+ avoid indoor mass gatherings
Vicksburg at the center of $3M federal grant to combat COVID-19
Vicksburg at the center of $3M federal grant to combat COVID-19