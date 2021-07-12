Community members pray for “Peace in the Streets” as Jackson’s homicide number continues to climb

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been six killings in the Capital City in the first 11 days of July. Most recently, an 18 year old was killed Saturday night.

A group called Peace in the Streets held a prayer march Sunday afternoon as the city grapples with what may end up being the deadliest year on record.

The group walked to the Krystal parking lot off Ellis Avenue, where a 46-year-old man was shot and killed just last month.

Peace in the Streets Event Organizer John Hendricks said he’s becoming desensitized to the violence.

“We see it so much now that it’s kind of just like ‘oh another one,’” Hendricks said. “The sting of it doesn’t really hit as hard when you see it every week or every day.”

Just 21 years old, Hendricks said he sees this as a major problem.

“For me to see a younger version of myself, just ‘boom, down’ like it ain’t nothing is very dehumanizing,” he said. “It strips away a part that makes us human, and that makes us compassionate for another person when we see it so much, and we get so used to it.”

Prayer march participant K’leita Campbell has raised three children in Jackson. Every time her son leaves the house, she prays that he comes back safely. Though she’s heartbroken for those who were killed this year, she said she doesn’t want their deaths to be for nothing.

“The end of the story can be we overcame this,” Campbell said. “We rallied together, we showed the positivity, we came together. I care about you even though I don’t know you. I might not live next to you, I don’t know your mom or your dad, but I care about you as a human being.”

One of the event organizers, Deanna Reed, said her group’s mission takes more than the handful of people who showed up to Sunday’s rally, but they’re still willing to do their part. She hopes it’s not long before others do theirs.

“I can’t do it all by myself, but I can plant one seed that will then bear fruit to something much greater than myself,” Reed said. “Because this is a cause, a purpose, and a mission much greater than myself, I’m definitely willing to do my part. We’re hoping that other people will be mad enough to take action.”

Reed said it’s devastating that people no longer recognize how much value can be found in just one life. Yet, even in all that heartbreak, she said she still finds herself determined.

“We’re hoping that people will realize, similar to what happened today, it rained, it was dark. But eventually, the rain stopped, the clouds went away, and then the sun began to shine,” Reed said. “We’re hoping that through our efforts, people will be reminded that the sun will shine again.”

The group plans to meet again on the second Sunday of next month and invites anyone to join them in taking a stand against gun violence.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.