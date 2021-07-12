Baby Faces
28-year-old man charged with killing 24-year-old inside Columbia home

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARION CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead and another man is behind bars in a Marion County shooting investigation.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Tommy Daquan Burton, 24, was found inside a Columbia home with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Burton died before he could make it to the hospital.

Jeremy Devonta Cagins, 28, turned himself in, deputies say, and is charged with second-degree murder.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have been present at the home during the incident to come forward with more information.

