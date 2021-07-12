15-year-old arrested for shooting and killing another 15-year-old

Baby Faces
Johnson, 15, was arrested for killing a fellow teen in Canton.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with shooting and killing a second 15-year-old in Canton.

Monday, Canton Police Chief Otha Brown confirmed that Cordarious Dontravious Johnson, 15, was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Office.

He was picked up around 5 a.m. on Henry Street in Canton. He is being charged with murder.

The department is searching for other suspects at this time.

Police say Johnson shot and killed another 15-year-old who was in town visiting his grandmother.

The incident occurred Thursday in the 300 block of North West Street.

Police responded in response to a drive-by shooting there.

Damarian Tillman had been shot multiple times while standing outside his grandmother’s home with a group of people. The teen was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

No motive is known in the case.

Johnson has been booked at the Madison County Detention Center. It was unclear whether he was being held there or at a juvenile facility.

