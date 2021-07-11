Robert Sutton, 44

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Robert Sutton, a 44-year-old man, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, after a head injury days earlier, police say.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident happened June 26 in the 1800 block of Willaneel Drive.

There, officers found Sutton unresponsive from an apparent injury to the head and paramedics transported him to an undisclosed hospital.

Police originally charged a woman and child with aggravated assault, but those charges have since been upgraded.

Their names have not been released.

Investigators said the incident was domestic in nature, stemming from a fight between the woman and Sutton.

