Mississippi State, Ole Miss pitchers expected to be drafted first round in 2021 MLB Draft

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi baseball player’s dreams are about to become a reality.

The Major League Baseball draft begins Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN and will showcase the best talent in all of collegiate baseball.

For Mississippi State and Ole Miss, Will Bednar and Gunnar Hoglund are looking forward to hearing their names called on the big stage.

Bednar, Mississippi State’s pitcher, is considered by many to go somewhere between the 15th and 20th pick in this year’s draft.

He played an instrumental role in the Bulldogs winning the 2021 College World Series, which is the first in the program’s history.

Meanwhile, Rebel’s pitcher Gunnar Hoglund’s season did not end as he expected. On May 7, he suffered a season-ending injury in the first inning against Texas A&M, which led to him getting Tommy John surgery.

Before the injury, many considered Hoglund to be a top 10 pick in this year’s draft.

While the surgery sidelined the pitcher for the season, some teams may still be willing to take a chance and draft him earlier than some predict.

