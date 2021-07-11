Larry Brown, Unknown Age

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Larry Brown, a man whose age has not been released by authorities, died Monday, July 5, 2021, after a shooting in the southern part of the city, police say.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said it happened early that morning.

Investigators believe a gunman shot and killed Brown in the 2700 block of Terry Road.

Officers have reason to believe more than one person was involved and say Brown’s shooting is connected to another shooting in the same vicinity on Terry Road that took place the day after.

On Tuesday morning, witnesses told police five or six men wearing masks entered a home in that area and injured two people, shooting one multiple times.

Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the cases.

