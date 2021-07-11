Kaylin Banyard, 21

Baby Faces
By C.J. LeMaster
Updated: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kaylin Banyard, a 21-year-old woman, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after an apparent drive-by shooting in the city, police say.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the shooting stemmed from an argument between Banyard and her boyfriend at a convenience store in the 3100 block of Terry Road shortly before midnight.

Investigators believe the boyfriend’s brother, 18-year-old Terrance Young, shot Banyard multiple times during the argument.

Paramedics transported her to UMMC where she died, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

Young faces murder and drive-by shooting charges.

