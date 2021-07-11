JPD investigating armed robbery of business

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a strong armed robbery of a business that occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 11.

The suspect entered the business, jumped over the counter, grabbed the cash register and fled the scene.

The store clerk was not injured.

If you have any information about this suspect or this incident contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477)

