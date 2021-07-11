John Doe, 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 20-year-old man whose identity has not been released died Thursday, July 8, 2021, after being shot while driving in the city, police say.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said it happened at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say the man was shot multiple times while driving on Robinson Street and crashed into a utility pole after the incident.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from two different vehicles, light and dark-colored cars.

Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.

