Jeremiah Smith, 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jeremiah Smith, a 22-year-old man, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, after being shot in the southern part of the city, police say.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Mesilla Drive.

Investigators said Smith was shot multiple times after shooting a woman in the stomach.

Brown said paramedics transported the woman and a man with injuries to an undisclosed hospital, where both were listed in critical condition.

