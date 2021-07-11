Baby Faces
Jeremiah Smith, 22

Jeremiah Smith, 22(Marketta Smith)
By C.J. LeMaster
Updated: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jeremiah Smith, a 22-year-old man, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, after being shot in the southern part of the city, police say.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Mesilla Drive.

Investigators said Smith was shot multiple times after shooting a woman in the stomach.

Brown said paramedics transported the woman and a man with injuries to an undisclosed hospital, where both were listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

