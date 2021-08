JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jacobe Davis, an 18-year-old man, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, after a shooting in the northwest part of the city, police say.

JPD Spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident happened that afternoon at 348 Flag Chapel Road.

Investigators say Davis was shot multiple times after an argument with Dederico Wilson.

Brown said Wilson is in custody and has been charged with murder.

