Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater

A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept into a drainage ditch while trying to leave the car. Her body was later found in a creek.(Source: MSHP/KSDK/CNN)
By KSDK staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - Flash flooding is being blamed for the death of a 12-year-old girl in Missouri.

Authorities said the girl, who the family identified as Aaleya Carter, was swept down a storm drain while trying to leave the car Saturday morning.

The girl was riding with family members when the car was swept off the road by floodwater.

The car landed on a concrete drain.

Three people inside the vehicle made it out safely, but when the girl tried to exit, she fell down the drain.

Her body was later found in a creek.

Police said the floodwater reached as high as 2 feet on the highway.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

18-year-old shot multiple times on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson
Jackson police rule 1-year-old’s death a homicide after toddler accidentally shot by teen
Jackson police rule 1-year-old’s death a homicide after toddler accidentally shot by teen
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle accident on MS 469, about one mile...
One-vehicle fatal accident in Simpson Co.
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Dezmon Clinton
15-year-old, in jail for murder, also charged with deadly carjacking

Latest News

LIVE: Richard Branson blasts off
Showers and storms likely through today.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Across Florida, people living in the thousands of condominiums rising above the state’s 1,350...
Officials across Florida rethink condo inspection polices
Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, July 11,...
Pope Francis makes first appearance since intestinal surgery