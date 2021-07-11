Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast:

More rain and storms are expected on Monday
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Areas of steady showers and thunderstorms will be around the area heading into this evening. Most of the activity will likely remain south of I-20 this evening, especially closer to Highway 98 and Highway 84. Into tonight, a few showers and storms are possible with temperatures falling to the lower 70′s.

The umbrella will likely come in handy for tomorrow as well! With a frontal boundary still nearby the region into the new work week, Monday’s forecast will also feature the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning will be possible at times. Temperatures into tomorrow afternoon are expected to be a tad cooler than average with highs in the mid and upper 80′s.

Chances for rain will drop by mid to late week as we return to our typical summer pattern. Afternoon/evening showers and storms will be possible, but coverage will be more scattered and hit and miss. Steamy conditions are also expected with highs in the low 90′s and heat indices closer to 100 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

