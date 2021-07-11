First Alert Forecast: periods of rain and storms expected throughout today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Your umbrella and rain jacket will likely come in handy today! Periods of scattered showers and storms are expected throughout much of our Sunday. Some storms that develop could be on the strong to severe side, mainly for the risk for damaging wind gusts and hail. In addition to a few gusty storms, localized flash flooding is also possible today. With deep moisture around today, some storms could drop a decent amount of rain within a short time frame. This could lead to flash flooding, especially in low lying areas. Turn around, don’t drown! High temperatures will likely reach the mid and upper 80′s this afternoon.

With a cold front hanging nearby the region, Monday’s forecast will also feature the chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms as well. Temperature’s tomorrow afternoon will be fairly similar to today where highs will climb to the middle to upper 80′s.

By mid to late week, rain chances should drop a bit as we return to our typical summer pattern where we could see PM hit and miss showers and highs in the low 90′s.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.