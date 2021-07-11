Akeem Kennedy Nolan, 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Akeem Kennedy Nolan, a 28-year-old man, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, after a shooting in the city, police say.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said it happened at approximately 4 a.m. on Isaiah Montgomery Street near Dalton Street.

Investigators believe Nolan was shot multiple times during an argument with another man, Shaquel Rogers.

Nolan died of his injuries at the scene.

JPD said Rogers has been interviewed and released, and the department is calling it a justifiable homicide.

Brown said the case will be prepared for presentation to a Hinds County grand jury.

