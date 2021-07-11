Baby Faces
18-year-old shot multiple times on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier Saturday afternoon at 348 Flag Chapel Road.

JPD says 18-year-old Jacobe Davis was shot multiple times about the body by suspect Dederco Wilson during an argument.

According to police, Wilson is in custody and is being charged with murder.

This is a developing story.

