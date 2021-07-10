Residents grow tired of hearing random gunfire and the dangers it poses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The July 4th fireworks celebrations are often accompanied by gunfire - a dangerous practice that leaves bullets in homes and yards. But some Jackson residents say the gunfire is ever present in their neighborhoods and they want it to stop.

Frustrations rise among those in the city tired of hearing random gunfire. And something too close for comfort for one north Jackson resident; a bullet found after hearing gunshots.

Tracy Donovan’s security camera captured the sounds of gun shots around 1 a.m. Tuesday when July firework celebrations were tapering off. She had been relaxing on the patio earlier in the evening when she heard gunfire.

“There were three shots. One at 12:45, one at 1:00 and at 1:04,” said Donovan. “When I came out here that morning I found a bullet laying between this wall and this plant.”

According the the Jackson resident, it is year-round problem in her Normandy Drive neighborhood.

“My husband’s been on the roof and has found bullets in the roof,” said Donovan. “You know, I’m sure there’s still some up there now.”

It’s also a problem in Belhaven Heights. There was the sound of gunfire while John Helmert shared his experiences in the neighborhood.

“It feels like it’s making things extremely unsafe for us,” said Helmert.

He has lived in the area for 13 years and hears random gunfire once or twice a week.

“I don’t hear automatic gunfire. I hear gunshots from pistols,” said Helmert. “Sometimes as many as eight or 10 at a time, and it seems like frequently there are more than one weapon involved.”

They say calls to police have done little to prevent the constant shots. They want gun owners to stop endangering lives.

“It really is scary. We can’t even, we have flowers back here. We can’t even come out here and sit in the yard and enjoy it,” added Donovan. “Honestly when they’re just shooting, just randomly shooting. It’s stupid. They could hit one of their family members.”

Residents are pleading with those who are shooting to choose a gun range instead to fire off their rounds.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.