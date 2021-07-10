One-vehicle fatal accident in Simpson Co.

Baby Faces
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle accident on MS 469, about one mile south of MS 540 in Simpson Co.

Reports indicate a silver 2001 Dodge Ram pick-up truck, driven by Bryen M. Runnels, 21, of Mendehall, Miss., was traveling northbound on MS 469 when for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the roadway, colliding with a tree.

Mr. Runnels was ejected from the vehicle and transported by air care to UMMC with unknown injuries.

The passenger, Johnny D. Scott, 21, of Harrisville, Miss., was also ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

At the time of the crash, neither occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The accident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

