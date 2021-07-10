First Alert Forecast: periods of rain & storms expected for Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Isolated to scattered downpours will be around into this evening across central MS. We should begin to see conditions wind down over the next few hours with most of the rain diminishing after sunset. A stray shower is possibly overnight, but we should see mainly dry conditions for the most part with temperatures dropping to the middle 70′s.

[4:14 PM]



Scattered downpours continue to track eastward across central MS.



Most plans later this evening should be good to go for the most part. A stray shower is possible into tonight, but most of the rain should diminish after sunset. #mswx

A cold front will begin to near the region by tomorrow which should lead to even better chances for rain and storms for the latter portion of the weekend. Models suggest that a cluster of storms will near the area around sunrise tomorrow morning with periods of showers and storms continuing throughout the day. Make sure to keep your umbrella nearby! A few gusty/strong storms can’t be ruled out for the norther half of the area, mainly for the risk for damaging winds. Localized flash flooding is also a concern for tomorrow.

Rain chances will remain fairly elevated into the start of the new work week on Monday. By mid to late week, rain chances will drop a bit as we return to our typical summer pattern with PM hit and miss showers possible.

