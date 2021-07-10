Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: periods of rain & storms expected for Sunday

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Isolated to scattered downpours will be around into this evening across central MS. We should begin to see conditions wind down over the next few hours with most of the rain diminishing after sunset. A stray shower is possibly overnight, but we should see mainly dry conditions for the most part with temperatures dropping to the middle 70′s.

A cold front will begin to near the region by tomorrow which should lead to even better chances for rain and storms for the latter portion of the weekend. Models suggest that a cluster of storms will near the area around sunrise tomorrow morning with periods of showers and storms continuing throughout the day. Make sure to keep your umbrella nearby! A few gusty/strong storms can’t be ruled out for the norther half of the area, mainly for the risk for damaging winds. Localized flash flooding is also a concern for tomorrow.

Rain chances will remain fairly elevated into the start of the new work week on Monday. By mid to late week, rain chances will drop a bit as we return to our typical summer pattern with PM hit and miss showers possible.

First Alert Forecast: Summertime heat & humidity to last into weekend...