First Alert Forecast: hot & steamy today with PM showers/storms possible

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Typical summer conditions are expected here in central MS today! Expect it to feel hot and steamy out with temperatures climbing to the lower 90′s under a mix of sun and clouds. With the humidity factored in, it will likely feel closer to 100 degrees. A few scattered/hit and miss showers/storms are also possible today, mainly after lunchtime and into the evening hours. These will help temporarily relieve some spots from the summer heat.

With a cold front nearing the region, better chances for rain and storms are in the forecast for Sunday. Keep the umbrella handy this weekend! A few storms that develop tomorrow could be on the strong side, mainly for the damaging winds risk. A level 1/5 Marginal Risk is in place for the northwestern portion of the area tomorrow for this potential. Localized flash flooding is also possible as well. Temperatures tomorrow will rise to the upper 80′s and lower 90′s.

Unsettled conditions will continue into the start of the new work week with the front still nearby. Unfortunately, relief from the heat/humidity isn’t expected since the front won’t make it far enough south. We will return to our typical summer pattern by Tuesday that should continue through the rest of the week.

