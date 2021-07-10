Congressman Thompson announces over $300K awarded to Hinds Community College-Utica
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - United States Rep. Bennie Thompson announced that The National Science Foundation has awarded $313,960 to Hinds Community College-Utica.
This project, entitled “Targeted Infusion Project: STEMulating the M in STEM,” is under the direction of Consuella Davis.
This project focuses on strengthening the math performance of students who aspire to earn STEM degrees.
The long-term benefit of the project will increase numbers of qualified African Americans in STEM workforce and careers, says Thompson.
