Congressman Thompson announces over $300K awarded to Hinds Community College-Utica

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - United States Rep. Bennie Thompson announced that The National Science Foundation has awarded $313,960 to Hinds Community College-Utica.

This project, entitled “Targeted Infusion Project: STEMulating the M in STEM,” is under the direction of Consuella Davis.

This project focuses on strengthening the math performance of students who aspire to earn STEM degrees.

The long-term benefit of the project will increase numbers of qualified African Americans in STEM workforce and careers, says Thompson.

