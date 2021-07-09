Baby Faces
Two Oxford men charged with child neglect after children test positive for illegal narcotics

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Two separate investigations in Oxford, Mississippi have resulted in the arrests of two men on felony child neglect charges.

Oxford police say Derek Joslin was arrested after an investigation that started in May when a child in his home tested positive for illegal narcotics.

In June, Ryan Yourn was arrested when investigators found a child in the home that tested positive for illegal narcotics.

Oxford police say these cases are separate. Both men have been given a $20,000 bond.

