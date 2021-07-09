Baby Faces
Traffic Alert: Temporary lane closure on I-20 in Jackson Friday night

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have some Friday night plans that include the highway around Gallatin Street, then keep reading.

Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close I-20 eastbound approaching exit 45, which is Gallatin Street.

MDOT crews will be preparing a guard rail associated with the I-20 bridge replacement.

Closures begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 9, until 12 a.m. on Saturday, July 10.

You are asked to slow down and be alert for roadside crews. 

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

