Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Real-life karate kid from Koscuisko named a World Martial Arts champion

Real-life karate kid from Koscuisko named a World Martial Arts champion
Real-life karate kid from Koscuisko named a World Martial Arts champion(WLBT)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - I’m pretty sure Mr. Miyagi would be smiling if he saw this.

Anna Beth Hedgepeth of Kosciusko is now a world martial arts champion.

The 16-year-old competed in the U. S. Open International Sport Karate Association (ISKA) annual world championship tourney in Orlando, Florida on July 1-3.

Hedgepeth won all six of her creative, musical, and extreme (CMX) divisions.

In the championship runoff, she won two individual ISKA world titles and then won with her team for a competitive edge demo.

Go Anna!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
Dezmon Clinton
15-year-old, in jail for murder, also charged with deadly carjacking
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Silver Alert canceled for 37-year-old Jackson woman
Silver Alert canceled, missing woman arrested for child neglect
Metrocenter Mall
Metrocenter remains mostly unused more than 500 days after purchase, promise of rebuilding

Latest News

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
Jackson celebrates Fourth of July fireworks with nightfall display July 3
(L to R) Cathy Lott Northington, Henry Michel, Pam Ware, Meredith Aldridge
Four new board members named by Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi
Salvation Army aims to raise $30,000 on ‘Do Good’ Day, June 24
Salvation Army aims to raise $30,000 on ‘Do Good’ Day, June 24