Real-life karate kid from Koscuisko named a World Martial Arts champion
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - I’m pretty sure Mr. Miyagi would be smiling if he saw this.
Anna Beth Hedgepeth of Kosciusko is now a world martial arts champion.
The 16-year-old competed in the U. S. Open International Sport Karate Association (ISKA) annual world championship tourney in Orlando, Florida on July 1-3.
Hedgepeth won all six of her creative, musical, and extreme (CMX) divisions.
In the championship runoff, she won two individual ISKA world titles and then won with her team for a competitive edge demo.
Go Anna!
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.