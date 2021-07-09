Real-life karate kid from Koscuisko named a World Martial Arts champion

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - I’m pretty sure Mr. Miyagi would be smiling if he saw this.

Anna Beth Hedgepeth of Kosciusko is now a world martial arts champion.

The 16-year-old competed in the U. S. Open International Sport Karate Association (ISKA) annual world championship tourney in Orlando, Florida on July 1-3.

Hedgepeth won all six of her creative, musical, and extreme (CMX) divisions.

In the championship runoff, she won two individual ISKA world titles and then won with her team for a competitive edge demo.

Go Anna!

