Miss. BBB gets 8 calls in one day about a Publisher’s Clearing House scam

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We all want to hit the big one with Publisher’s Clearing House one day, but the last thing anyone wants is to lose money by getting scammed.

Mississippi’s Better Business Bureau took eight calls Thursday from people who almost became targets of a PCH scam.

One person who didn’t want to be identified, bought a gift card like the scam artist suggested but then called the BBB after realizing it sounded a bit odd.

BBB’s John O’hara says there’s a reason scammers are trying to take advantage of people right now.

“That scam happens this time of year because commercials are running right now and encouraging people to sign up to win the legit sweepstakes 5,000 a week for life,” O’hara said. “Scammers are taking advantage of the moment.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
Dezmon Clinton
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Silver Alert canceled, missing woman arrested for child neglect
Metrocenter remains mostly unused more than 500 days after purchase, promise of rebuilding

Jackson hosts National Square Dance Convention’s 70th anniversary
Amazon to build solar farm in Scott County, one of 14 new projects worldwide
