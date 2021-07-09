Baby Faces
Man found guilty in 2018 murder, robbery in Jackson

Washington, of Pearl, is being charged with murder and armed robbery in connection with an...
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County jury found Gino Washington guilty of capital murder and armed robbery.

Washington is being charged with murder and armed robbery in connection with the death and robbery of Aaron Cory Hancock in July 2018.

Hancock’s girlfriend Kayla Gilmore testified before a jury Thursday. “I’m 100 percent sure,” she said, moments after pointing Washington out sitting across the courtroom.

She said the three had just pulled up to an abandoned home on Bailey Avenue when Washington forced the two out of the car at gunpoint.

Washington will be sentenced at a later date.

