JPD: 20-year-old man shot to death while driving along Robinson St.
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating the deadly shooting of a young man.
Police say around 11 p.m. Thursday, a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times while driving on Robinson Street.
His car then crashed into a utility pole.
The victim’s name is not public yet.
