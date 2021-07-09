JPD: 20-year-old man shot to death while driving along Robinson St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating the deadly shooting of a young man.

Police say around 11 p.m. Thursday, a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times while driving on Robinson Street.

His car then crashed into a utility pole.

, a light-colored car, and a dark-colored car.

The victim’s name is not public yet.

