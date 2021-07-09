Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

JPD: 20-year-old man shot to death while driving along Robinson St.

14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating the deadly shooting of a young man.

Police say around 11 p.m. Thursday, a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times while driving on Robinson Street.

His car then crashed into a utility pole.

, a light-colored car, and a dark-colored car.

The victim’s name is not public yet.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
Dezmon Clinton
15-year-old, in jail for murder, also charged with deadly carjacking
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Silver Alert canceled for 37-year-old Jackson woman
Silver Alert canceled for 37-year-old Jackson woman
Christopher Thompson is wanted for murder of a pregnant female, according to JPD.
Man arrested for assaulting pregnant woman, killing unborn baby

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
Hit, Miss Showers and Storms Remain In Play This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: summery downpours amid stagnant pattern into weekend
SOURCE: WLBT
Spencer Strider making strides with M-Braves
Family members angry and saddened by condition of cemetery in Jackson
Family members angry and saddened by condition of cemetery in Jackson