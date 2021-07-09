Baby Faces
Jordan Bradfield, 1

1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
By C.J. LeMaster
Updated: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jordan Bradfield, a one-year-old toddler, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, after an accidental shooting, police say.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said a 14-year-old male was playing with a gun when it fired, hitting Bradfield.

The incident happened at approximately 5 p.m. at a home on Coronet Place.

Paramedics transported Bradfield to an undisclosed hospital where he later died.

Though police have not charged the teenager in the shooting, it has been ruled a homicide.

