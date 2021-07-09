Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Gov. McMaster rebuffs Federal ‘Door to Door’ vaccine efforts

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster called on the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control to fight federal efforts at door-to-door vaccination options.

McMaster said he wanted DHEC to “issue direction to agency leadership and to state and local healthcare organizations prohibiting the use of the Biden Administration’s ‘targeted’ ‘door to door’ tactics in the State’s ongoing vaccination efforts.”

“A South Carolinian’s decision to get vaccinated is a personal one for them to make and not the government’s,” Governor McMaster wrote. “Enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating, or pressuring anyone to take the vaccine is a bad policy which will deteriorate the public’s trust and confidence in the State’s vaccination efforts.”

The governor continued: “The prospect of government vaccination teams showing up unannounced or unrequested at the door of ‘targeted’ homeowners or on their property will further deteriorate the public’s trust and could lead to potentially disastrous public safety consequences.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
Dezmon Clinton
15-year-old, in jail for murder, also charged with deadly carjacking
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Silver Alert canceled for 37-year-old Jackson woman
Silver Alert canceled, missing woman arrested for child neglect
Metrocenter Mall
Metrocenter remains mostly unused more than 500 days after purchase, promise of rebuilding

Latest News

Hit, Miss Showers and Storms Remain In Play This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: Summertime heat & humidity to last into weekend...
Miss. health officials discuss ‘new COVID-19 guidance’
Vicksburg at the center of $3M federal grant to combat COVID-19
Vicksburg at the center of $3M federal grant to combat COVID-19
Weekend forecast
Rachel's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Linda Busby, 74, receives a vaccination card after receiving a shot of the Johnson & Johnson...
LIVE: Miss. health officials recommend everyone 65+ avoid indoor mass gatherings