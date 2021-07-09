Gov. Ducey signs bill to prohibit teaching of critical race theory

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday signed a bill about the teaching of critical race theory in the state.

According to Ducey’s office, “signed HB 2906, which prohibits the state and any local governments from requiring their employees to engage in orientation, training or therapy that suggest an employee is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

“When I took office, I vowed to use taxpayer dollars responsibly, and funding training on political commentary is not responsible spending,” Governor Ducey said. “I am not going to waste public dollars on lessons that imply the superiority of any race and hinder free speech. House Bill 2906 goes a long way towards protecting Arizonans against divisive and regressive lessons. My thanks go out to Representative Udall, Representative Hoffman and Senator Livingston for their leadership on this legislation. Here in Arizona, we’re going to continue to be leaders on civics education and teach important lessons about our nation’s history.”

The signing comes one week after Ducey inked HB 2898, a law that “ensures students cannot be taught one race, ethnic group or sex is in any way superior to another, or that anyone should be discriminated against on the basis of these characteristics.”

That law carries a $5,000 fine for schools that violate the law.

“This first in the nation legislation banning critical race theory at all levels of government makes Arizona the national leader in combating this divisive curriculum,” Representative Jake Hoffman said. “Arizona stands with Martin Luther King Jr.’s proclamation that people should be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin, and I’m grateful for the support of Governor Ducey and my colleagues in passing this important legislation.”

