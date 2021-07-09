GED and job training offer at-risk youth a second chance at success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Young people who didn’t finish high school don’t have to give up on their hopes for a lucrative career. The West Jackson CDC is reaching out to at risk youth to provide them the tools to change their lives for the better.

“Basically I’m trying to better myself as a person,” said Isaiah Johnson.

The former Callaway High School student didn’t complete his senior year but didn’t give up on a career. The 17-year-old is one of the participants in the West Jackson CDC’s Youthbuild Job Developer Program. It targets youth 16 to 24, giving them a second chance at education and a career.

Isaiah earned his GED in two weeks and wants to be a trucker.

“The corona stuff came and I was in 12th grade and my grades weren’t looking good, because we had to do online school,” said Jackson. “So I needed like a different route for it to come. So I chose this program. I heard about it.”

“I’m testing today for GED,” said participant Tru Savage.

The 17-year-old saw the sign for the program while passing the building on Highway 80. She is enrolled to become a certified nursing assistant.

“I was getting harassed in school four years ago, and I didn’t pass,” said Savage. “So I had to try to go to another school in Pearl, and it didn’t work. So I just came here.”

Youthbuild offers GED classes and high school diplomas. It partners with local businesses and medical facilities for job training in construction, HVAC and plumbing, truck driving, fork lift operations, certified nursing assistants, phlebotomy and robotics.

“When they reach our doors they want it. It’s just what we are gonna do about it,” said Jackson Youthbuild Program manager Michelle Carter. “It’s all about what’s out there for them. They just don’t know. It’s a matter of not knowing that we’re here. We’re gonna be your voice. We’re gonna show you the steps.”

Enrollment is underway. Officials say about 1,000 participants have graduated and entered the workforce.

The West Jackson CDC is located at 1328 Highway 80 West. To learn more about the Youthbuild Job Developer Program call 601-608-8521.

