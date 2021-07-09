Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

WLBT M-F 5:00p Recurring - VOD - clipped version
WLBT M-F 5:00p Recurring - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached a high of 91 degrees today after a morning low of 73 degrees.  Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72.  A few showers and thunderstorms ongoing this evening will weaken overnight.  Muggy conditions will continue with lows in the 70s.  Expect a partly sunny weekend with just a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, leading to more likely and widespread activity Sunday.  Highs will be within a few degrees of 90.  The reason for a higher chance for rain on Sunday is due to a front that will die off as it approaches the area.  Unsettled weather will continue next week.  The tropics are quiet at least with Elsa no longer considered a tropical storm as it slides up the New England coast.  There is nothing else to monitor as the system over the western Gulf is inland over Texas and moving away from the Gulf.  Sunrise is 6:02am and the sunset is 8:10pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT M-F 5:00p Recurring - VOD - clipped version
WLBT M-F 5:00p Recurring - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
Dezmon Clinton
15-year-old, in jail for murder, also charged with deadly carjacking
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Silver Alert canceled for 37-year-old Jackson woman
Silver Alert canceled, missing woman arrested for child neglect
Metrocenter Mall
Metrocenter remains mostly unused more than 500 days after purchase, promise of rebuilding

Latest News

Hit, Miss Showers and Storms Remain In Play This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: Summertime heat & humidity to last into weekend...
Weekend forecast
Rachel's Friday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms continue late week
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Thursday Night Weather Forecast