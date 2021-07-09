Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached a high of 91 degrees today after a morning low of 73 degrees. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. A few showers and thunderstorms ongoing this evening will weaken overnight. Muggy conditions will continue with lows in the 70s. Expect a partly sunny weekend with just a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, leading to more likely and widespread activity Sunday. Highs will be within a few degrees of 90. The reason for a higher chance for rain on Sunday is due to a front that will die off as it approaches the area. Unsettled weather will continue next week. The tropics are quiet at least with Elsa no longer considered a tropical storm as it slides up the New England coast. There is nothing else to monitor as the system over the western Gulf is inland over Texas and moving away from the Gulf. Sunrise is 6:02am and the sunset is 8:10pm.

