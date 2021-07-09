Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: summery downpours amid stagnant pattern into weekend

Hit, Miss Showers and Storms Remain In Play This Weekend
Hit, Miss Showers and Storms Remain In Play This Weekend
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Our, generally, static pattern, will continue to yield partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon showers and storms over the region to round out the work week. Expect highs in the 80s to near 90. Lows will drop into the 70s as storms begin to wane after sunset.

WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will begin to expand eastward Saturday – capping rain coverage off a bit, but with that, expect an uptick in heat, especially into the weekend. Highs will run into the lower and middle 90s Saturday; lower 90s Sunday amid a mix of clouds and sun. A weak front will help to kick up more scattered activity Sunday afternoon and evening.

EXTENDED FORECAST: While the front won’t make a ton of progress through the area – and overall typical summery hit and miss storm opportunities return through next week with highs remaining near normal – in the lower 90s; lows in the lower 70s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

