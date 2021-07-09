Family members angry and saddened by condition of cemetery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Families with loved ones buried at Rosemont Cemetery in Jackson say they are saddened and angry about the condition of the final resting place for their parents and children.

Some of the family members say they have been dealing with the problem of upkeep at the cemetery for years. (WLBT)

Late last month we told you about the vandalism at the cemetery. Caskets exposed and covers torn off mausoleums. There were even signs that urns and remains have been stolen and tampered with.

Thursday evening, several families say they have tried to call and work with the owner but he has asked for over $3,700 dollars to remove remains or he just doesn’t respond.

Faye Blaylock said, “My parents, my younger brother is behind me. It’s Herman and Frances Parks, my parents. We’ve been battling this since 2003. It’s wrong. It is just wrong.”

Melinda Young said, “I buried my son here in 2002. And the only peace I had was that he was being buried in a beautiful place. It was a beautiful fountain out front. Beautiful angel and I was at peace and because I was leaving him somewhere that I could come back to and visit and I can’t come here anymore.”

“You will answer to God. Why are you bringing drugs out here? Why is there bullets here? Why is there beer here? Do it at your own home”, said Cindy Seaney.

Family members say they have taken legal steps and they also plan to file a complaint against the owner with the State Attorney General’s Office.

