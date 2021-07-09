As drilling efforts continue, water testing begins for fairgrounds well system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drilling efforts put the Mississippi State Fairgrounds one step closer to having an independent water source now that workers and a hydrology report have found a significant pocket of water underground.

Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson announced the move months after February’s ice storm caused a complete loss in water pressure across the city, which in turn impacted events at the fairgrounds for days afterward.

“I wanted so badly to be able to have people who are able to drive up with their gallon jug and fill it up with water, but we didn’t have any to share. We’ll have that if this is successful, and we believe it will be,” Gipson said. “We’re testing the water now. And if all goes according to plan, we’ll be putting in a permanent well here in the not too distant future.”

Crews have drilled down at least 750 feet below the surface, Gipson said, finding clay and sand deposits they believe point to a significant source of water, based on hydrologic data.

Talks with neighboring property owners to expand the fairgrounds’ footprint aren’t going as smoothly as the search for water, however.

3 On Your Side reported a few months ago that the state wants to purchase the old Dennery’s Restaurant, the OYO Hotel and the Regency Hotel on Greymont Street, around 12 acres of property.

Gipson said negotiations still haven’t led to an agreement.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve all agreed, I think we’ve all agreed at a starting point. And that’s kind of where we are,” he said. “We are actively pursuing the acquisition of those properties, and have had good discussion so far. And now we’re taking it over to [the Department of Finance and Administration]. So I believe we’ll see some progress on this project in the coming weeks.”

Gipson would not elaborate on why the talks haven’t moved forward, however.

The Legislature appropriated more than ten million - in part - to purchase those properties at fair market value, with DFA ultimately deciding how and when that’s spent.

“I think we’ll have some of these properties acquired before the end of the year. It’s my goal. Let me give you a caveat with that. We’re also looking at what’s going to be required with these properties. Because you can’t it’s not just about buying a piece of property, we’ve got to look at the infrastructure that’s there,” Gipson said.

The agriculture and commerce commissioner said reaction to the state’s efforts to acquire that land and build an independent water system have been generally positive.

“There are some people who obviously, you know, they may not like what’s going on here, but if they come talk to me, I’ll be glad to explain it to them and show them how we’re actually going to save the state money,” Gipson said. “By taking both of these actions we’re going to save state taxpayer dollars. The well will pay for itself and not in too long a time. And these properties across the street will become revenue producers and save the taxpayers instead of being a drain on this neighborhood in this economy.”

Gipson said the idea for an on-site well water system came from a similar move from the Mississippi Department of Transportation in 2010, when the agency drilled for water in an effort to sever its ties with the city of Jackson’s system after outages.

That well ultimately did not move forward because the agency couldn’t secure the proper permits to build a water tank at the downtown location, he said.

