Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Biden tells Putin that Russia must ‘take action’ against cyber criminals

President Joe Biden speaksduring an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House...
President Joe Biden speaksduring an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Washington.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a Friday phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure,” the White House said.

The conversation came less than a month after the two leaders met in Geneva, when Biden warned against continuing cyberattacks on U.S. businesses and infrastructure emanating from Russia. A new ransomware attack linked to the REvil hacking group based in Russia caused widespread disruption last weekend, affecting as many as 1,500 businesses.

The White House said “President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware.

“President Biden reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge,” the White House added.

The latest conversation between the two world leaders followed a series of ransomware attacks on vital infrastructure and major corporations that have elevated the threat to an urgent national security problem for the Biden administration.

A May attack on a pipeline that supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast caused the company to temporarily halt operations. Colonial Pipeline paid roughly $4.4 million in ransom, and U.S. authorities were able to claw back a large portion of that sum in a law enforcement operation last month.

Hackers also extorted an $11 million ransom payment from JBS SA, the world’s largest meat processor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
Dezmon Clinton
15-year-old, in jail for murder, also charged with deadly carjacking
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Silver Alert canceled for 37-year-old Jackson woman
Silver Alert canceled, missing woman arrested for child neglect
Metrocenter Mall
Metrocenter remains mostly unused more than 500 days after purchase, promise of rebuilding

Latest News

New fencing around statue of "Stonewall" Jackson in Charlottesville.
Charlottesville, Va., plans to remove Confederate statues
In some of the nation’s largest school districts, widespread mask-wearing is expected to...
Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks, CDC says
Generic Image
Miss. BBB gets 8 calls in one day about a Publisher’s Clearing House scam
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women's...
US Anti-Doping Agency says it can’t change marijuana rules alone