WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Warren County.

According to The Vicksburg Daily News, the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Thursday near Halls Ferry.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey has identified the victim as 61-year old Jacqueline Woods Swartz.

