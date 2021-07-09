Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

5-year-old vacationing in North Myrtle Beach uncovers megalodon tooth

5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.(Kelly Buck)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One five-year-old boy will be taking home quite the treasure after his vacation in North Myrtle Beach.

Kelly Buck sent WMBF News pictures of her 5-year-old son Xander and his discovery: a megalodon tooth.

Buck said that Xander found the tooth in the swash at Ocean Creek Resort where they are staying for the summer.

If you have a cool picture or video that you would like to share, CLICK HERE to upload them.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
The crime happened just before 4 a.m. on Isaiah Montgomery Street, just off Dalton Street,...
JPD: Victim identified in Isaiah Montgomery Street homicide
Jeremiah Smith, 22
Authorities: 22-year-old shot to death after shooting woman in the stomach
The mound of tires at the former Hilltop Inn & Suites.
Abandoned hotel deluged by hundreds of trashed tires
Dezmon Clinton
15-year-old, in jail for murder, also charged with deadly carjacking

Latest News

GED and job training offer at-risk youth a second chance at success
GED and job training offer at-risk youth a second chance at success
WLBT at 10p
GED and job training offer at-risk youth a second chance at success
GED and job training offer at-risk youth a second chance at success
61-year-old dies in single-vehicle accident in Warren County
As drilling efforts continue, water testing begins for fairgrounds well system
As drilling efforts continue, water testing begins for fairgrounds well system