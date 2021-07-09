Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

18 months; ex-jailer pleaded guilty to taking $7K in bribes

(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former federal corrections officer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for taking bribes to smuggle contraband to inmates in Mississippi.

Federal court documents show that Ashley Lovett also has agreed to forfeit $7,000 she received in bribes from inmates at the Yazoo City Federal Corrections Complex and other people.

She pleaded guilty in March to bribery and was sentenced on June 29.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors dropped three counts of making false statements.

Most Read

1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
Dezmon Clinton
15-year-old, in jail for murder, also charged with deadly carjacking
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Silver Alert canceled for 37-year-old Jackson woman
Silver Alert canceled, missing woman arrested for child neglect
Metrocenter Mall
Metrocenter remains mostly unused more than 500 days after purchase, promise of rebuilding

Latest News

Real-life karate kid from Koscuisko named a World Martial Arts champion
Real-life karate kid from Koscuisko named a World Martial Arts champion
Isabel Knapp-Cuevas
Lincoln Police arrest woman for hit and run caught on camera
Silver Alert canceled for 37-year-old Jackson woman
Silver Alert canceled, missing woman arrested for child neglect
Hit, Miss Showers and Storms Remain In Play This Weekend
First Alert Forecast: summery downpours amid stagnant pattern into weekend