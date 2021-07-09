1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A one-year-old has died after being shot in Jackson on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The shooting happened before 5 p.m. at a home on Coronet Place.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was playing with a gun inside the home when it accidentally discharged, hitting the toddler.

The child was then taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition before passing away.

He has been identified as Jordan Bradfield.

