1-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A one-year-old has died after being shot in Jackson on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
The shooting happened before 5 p.m. at a home on Coronet Place.
According to police, a 14-year-old boy was playing with a gun inside the home when it accidentally discharged, hitting the toddler.
The child was then taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition before passing away.
He has been identified as Jordan Bradfield.
