Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

VIDEO: Motorcycle club firebombed in Jones County

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the firebombing of a motorcycle club in the Powers community on Wednesday night.

Surveillance video released by the sheriff’s department shows four people outside the Kamakazy Motorcycle Club on Mississippi Highway 184 at 8:20 p.m.

The video then shows the four people running away as a flash of light can be seen from the building.

Investigators and deputies later found what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail, or petrol bomb, that had been thrown through the front window of the building.

The sheriff’s department said the fire burned itself out, but the club sustained damage to the window and the inside of the building.

Anyone with information regarding the firebombing is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
The crime happened just before 4 a.m. on Isaiah Montgomery Street, just off Dalton Street,...
JPD: Victim identified in Isaiah Montgomery Street homicide
Jeremiah Smith, 22
Authorities: 22-year-old shot to death after shooting woman in the stomach
The mound of tires at the former Hilltop Inn & Suites.
Abandoned hotel deluged by hundreds of trashed tires
Silver Alert canceled for 37-year-old Jackson woman
Silver Alert canceled for 37-year-old Jackson woman

Latest News

The bridge collapsed, leaving many without water.
Bridge collapse leaves Jackson residents without water
Authorities respond to a scene where a one-year-old was apparently shot Thursday afternoon.
1-year-old shot, Jackson Police say
WLBT at 5p
Man charged with aggravated assault in Madison Co. after allegedly shooting person in abdomen
Man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting person in stomach