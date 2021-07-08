VIDEO: Motorcycle club firebombed in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the firebombing of a motorcycle club in the Powers community on Wednesday night.

Surveillance video released by the sheriff’s department shows four people outside the Kamakazy Motorcycle Club on Mississippi Highway 184 at 8:20 p.m.

The video then shows the four people running away as a flash of light can be seen from the building.

Investigators and deputies later found what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail, or petrol bomb, that had been thrown through the front window of the building.

The sheriff’s department said the fire burned itself out, but the club sustained damage to the window and the inside of the building.

Anyone with information regarding the firebombing is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

