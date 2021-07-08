Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Toddler in critical condition after being accidentally shot by 14-year-old in Jackson

Authorities respond to a scene where a one-year-old was apparently shot Thursday afternoon.
Authorities respond to a scene where a one-year-old was apparently shot Thursday afternoon.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A one-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Jackson on Thursday afternoon, per the Jackson Police Department.

The shooting happened before 5 p.m. at a home on Coronet Place.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was playing with a gun inside the home when it accidentally discharged, hitting the toddler.

The child was then taken to a local hospital where they have been listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
The crime happened just before 4 a.m. on Isaiah Montgomery Street, just off Dalton Street,...
JPD: Victim identified in Isaiah Montgomery Street homicide
Jeremiah Smith, 22
Authorities: 22-year-old shot to death after shooting woman in the stomach
The mound of tires at the former Hilltop Inn & Suites.
Abandoned hotel deluged by hundreds of trashed tires
Silver Alert canceled for 37-year-old Jackson woman
Silver Alert canceled for 37-year-old Jackson woman

Latest News

Metrocenter Mall
Metrocenter remains mostly unused more than 500 days after purchase, promise of rebuilding
Consider This: Jackson Needs Help Fighting Crime
Consider This: Jackson Needs Help Fighting Crime
Metrocenter remains mostly unused more than 500 days after purchase, promise of rebuilding
Metrocenter remains mostly unused more than 500 days after purchase, promise of rebuilding
Bridge collapse leaves Jackson residents without water
Bridge collapse leaves Jackson residents without water
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version