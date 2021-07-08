Thursday’s COVID-19 cases mark the highest one-day rise since mid-April

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday’s COVID-19 cases in the Magnolia State are the highest one-day rise since mid-April.

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 427 new cases Thursday.

The last time COVID-19 cases even came close to that number, was on April 15. MSDH reported 410 cases.

Today MSDH is reporting 410 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 6 deaths, and 19 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's total of #covid19 cases is now 308,521, with 7,127 deaths. More on case details, vaccinations and prevention: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/8133TG4Bjf — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) April 15, 2021

As the dominant delta variant cases rise in states like Mississippi, with low vaccination rates, health officials point out the positive news for the fully vaccinated.

“Let me emphasize, if you were vaccinated, you have a very high degree of protection,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, said Thursday in a press conference.

