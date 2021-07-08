Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Thursday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s in the coming days with overnight lows in the 70s.  We’ll have partly sunny skies everyday with isolated random showers developing and dying off in the evenings.  Elsa is moving up along the mid-Atlantic states bringing just about every state on the east coast wind and rain.  It should exit into Canadian waters or the North Atlantic this weekend.  An area of low pressure is generating storms in the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico.  While this is not expected to impact our region, it is close enough where we will keep an eye on it.  It is expected to drift inland over Texas through this weekend.  A series of disturbances and weak fronts will drop into our area from the north this weekend, resulting in more widespread showers Sunday and Monday.  Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72.  Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and about 10mph Friday.  Sunrise is 6:01am and the sunset is 8:10pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
The crime happened just before 4 a.m. on Isaiah Montgomery Street, just off Dalton Street,...
JPD: Victim identified in Isaiah Montgomery Street homicide
Jeremiah Smith, 22
Authorities: 22-year-old shot to death after shooting woman in the stomach
The mound of tires at the former Hilltop Inn & Suites.
Abandoned hotel deluged by hundreds of trashed tires
Silver Alert canceled for 37-year-old Jackson woman
Silver Alert canceled for 37-year-old Jackson woman

Latest News

Surges of Moisture Will Yield Elevated Chances For Rain, Storms At Times Through Late Week
First Alert Forecast: Seasonable conditions continue...
Summery conditions continue!
Rachel's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: stagnant pattern sticks around late week
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast