Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s in the coming days with overnight lows in the 70s. We’ll have partly sunny skies everyday with isolated random showers developing and dying off in the evenings. Elsa is moving up along the mid-Atlantic states bringing just about every state on the east coast wind and rain. It should exit into Canadian waters or the North Atlantic this weekend. An area of low pressure is generating storms in the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico. While this is not expected to impact our region, it is close enough where we will keep an eye on it. It is expected to drift inland over Texas through this weekend. A series of disturbances and weak fronts will drop into our area from the north this weekend, resulting in more widespread showers Sunday and Monday. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. Southwest wind at 5mph tonight and about 10mph Friday. Sunrise is 6:01am and the sunset is 8:10pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.