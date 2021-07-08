Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 37-year-old Jackson woman

Silver Alert issued for 37-year-old Jackson woman
Silver Alert issued for 37-year-old Jackson woman(MHP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 37-year-old Jackson woman.

Marquita Kelly was last seen Tuesday, July 6, around 7 p.m. on Summers Street in Hinds County.

She is described as a black female, four feet and eight inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Marquita Kelly suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you have information on where she could be, call Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
The crime happened just before 4 a.m. on Isaiah Montgomery Street, just off Dalton Street,...
JPD: Victim identified in Isaiah Montgomery Street homicide
Jeremiah Smith, 22
Authorities: 22-year-old shot to death after shooting woman in the stomach
The mound of tires at the former Hilltop Inn & Suites.
Abandoned hotel deluged by hundreds of trashed tires
Teachers across Mississippi will see an increase in their salaries this year.
Mississippi teachers get pay raises

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
Surges of Moisture Will Yield Elevated Chances For Rain, Storms At Times Through Late Week
First Alert Forecast: stagnant pattern yields humidity, rain chances late week
‘If you see it, you can be it’: Two women lead Jackson City Council for the first time
‘If you see it, you can be it’: Two women lead Jackson City Council for the first time
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it