Silver Alert issued for 37-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 37-year-old Jackson woman.

Marquita Kelly was last seen Tuesday, July 6, around 7 p.m. on Summers Street in Hinds County.

She is described as a black female, four feet and eight inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Marquita Kelly suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you have information on where she could be, call Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.