Silver Alert issued for 37-year-old Jackson woman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 37-year-old Jackson woman.
Marquita Kelly was last seen Tuesday, July 6, around 7 p.m. on Summers Street in Hinds County.
She is described as a black female, four feet and eight inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Family members say Marquita Kelly suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If you have information on where she could be, call Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
