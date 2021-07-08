Police: 34-year-old woman followed, shot man after road rage incident in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities arrested a 34-year-old woman in connection with a shooting in Gulfport Thursday morning. Police say the woman followed the man down, and shot him multiple times after a road rage incident.

Gulfport Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Rose Madge Madison with one count of aggravated assault.

Authorities arrested and charged a 34-year-old woman with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting in Gulfport. Police say the two were involved in a road rage incident. (Gulfport Police Department)

Police responded to the scene around 10:08 a.m. to the area of 41st Street and Searle Avenue in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Madison and the man were involved in a road rage incident near Three Rivers Road and Airport Road.

It started with an argument between the victim and the woman. After the argument, the woman followed the man to the area of 41st Street and Searle Avenue. Once the vehicles came to a stop, the woman shot the man multiple times.

The man was airlifted to Mobile, where he was listed in critical condition.

Madison was processed and taken to the Harrison County Jail to be held in lieu of her bond. Her bond was set at $150,000.

The shooting happened just feet away from Gulfport Fire Department near the National Guard base. That’s less than two miles from the shooting on Wednesday that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man.

