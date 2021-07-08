Baby Faces
No bond for man accused in Jackson’s 55th homicide

Lawson was arrested in connection with a June homicide. He was denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court.(Jackson Police Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man accused of killing Antwan Howell was given no bond during his appearance in Jackson Municipal Court.

Jaylan Lawson made his initial appearance recently. He is being charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Howell, 36, who died June 1 after being shot near the interstate.

The incident occurred in the 1700 block of Winchester Street. A woman another man was also shot, according to police.

The shooting stemmed from a disagreement that took place between several individuals.

Lawson will be bound over to the Hinds County Detention Center, where he will await his initial appearance in Hinds County Court.

